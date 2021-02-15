Short Interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Increases By 46.7%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the January 14th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASM stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $126.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

