Short Interest in Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Grows By 44.8%

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the January 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Avivagen stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Avivagen has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

