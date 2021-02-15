Short Interest in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Declines By 32.1%

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Barings BDC by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,800. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

