Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Decreases By 27.2%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the January 14th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baudax Bio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) by 1,096.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.99% of Baudax Bio worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

BXRX stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $81.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

