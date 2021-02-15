Short Interest in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Grows By 46.6%

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the January 14th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MHE opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years.

