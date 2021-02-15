Short Interest in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Grows By 37.5%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 14th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

NYSE BXC traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.77. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64.

In other BlueLinx news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $9,044,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,810 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,877,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,846,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 71,998 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.