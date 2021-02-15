Short Interest in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expands By 37.3%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,290,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the January 14th total of 8,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 109.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 47,532 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 124,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 17,738 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,009,000 after buying an additional 3,809,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,321,000 after buying an additional 1,160,752 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $8.57.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

