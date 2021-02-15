Short Interest in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Decreases By 27.5%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the January 14th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CAE opened at $25.24 on Monday. CAE has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CAE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CAE by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CAE by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

