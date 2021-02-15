Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Declines By 27.7%

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 572,700 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the January 14th total of 792,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $365.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.00. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
