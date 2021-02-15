Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Declines By 27.7%

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 572,700 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the January 14th total of 792,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $365.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.00. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.