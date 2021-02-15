Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Declines By 31.1%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the January 14th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. 3,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth $2,471,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 59.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter.

