Short Interest in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Declines By 31.0%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,620,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the January 14th total of 15,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.10. The stock had a trading volume of 187,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,555. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.31. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $245.42. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -504.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 12,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $1,793,281.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,198,423 shares of company stock worth $223,722,895 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,523,000 after acquiring an additional 230,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after acquiring an additional 459,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.