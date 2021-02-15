Short Interest in Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Decreases By 28.2%

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 840,500 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the January 14th total of 1,169,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 420.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVDCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

