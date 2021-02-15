Short Interest in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Declines By 30.1%

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the January 14th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ DWLD traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,117. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DWLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,674,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,174,000 after buying an additional 68,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 263,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

