Short Interest in Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Grows By 44.9%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the January 14th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of PBBGF opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.85. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

