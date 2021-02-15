Short Interest in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Decreases By 29.9%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the January 14th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.72. 65,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,573. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

