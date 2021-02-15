Short Interest in Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) Increases By 40.0%

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DOMR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 13,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,756. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust alerts:

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust Company Profile

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company acquires and holds various overriding royalty interests burdening proved natural gas properties located in the Pottsville coal formation of the Black Warrior Basin, Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. As of December 31, 2014, its underlying properties consisted of 34,212 gross acres of land that contained 502 wells that were producing gas.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.