Short Interest in Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) Increases By 40.0%

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DOMR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 13,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,756. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust Company Profile
