Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) Expands By 47.7%

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the January 14th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $10.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust
Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.
