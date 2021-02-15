Short Interest in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Declines By 27.8%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 14th total of 4,140,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.
Shares of WATT stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $193.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.99.
About Energous
Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.
Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.