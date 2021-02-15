Short Interest in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Declines By 27.8%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 14th total of 4,140,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of WATT stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $193.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

