Short Interest in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Decreases By 26.8%

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the January 14th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in EPR Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in EPR Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $70.77.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

