Short Interest in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) Drops By 28.3%

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the January 14th total of 387,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 591,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FTIV stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTIV. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,108,000.

