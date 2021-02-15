Short Interest in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) Drops By 28.3%

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the January 14th total of 387,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 591,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of FTIV stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.44.
About Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV
