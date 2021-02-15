Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Grows By 49.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the January 14th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $44.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $45.06.

