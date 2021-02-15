Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Rises By 39.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the January 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 111.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,990 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 10.90% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DVLU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

