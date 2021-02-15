Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Increases By 41.5%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the January 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.12. 6,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,703. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $155.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.28.

