Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Grows By 38.4%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the January 14th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,483. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.0786 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.