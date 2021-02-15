Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Decreases By 30.1%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the January 14th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geely Automobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

OTCMKTS:GELYY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,248. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $88.76.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.