Short Interest in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Declines By 27.2%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the January 14th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
In other GreenSky news, insider Dennis I. Kelly bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $109,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 184,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,848.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GSKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
