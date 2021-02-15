Short Interest in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Declines By 27.2%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the January 14th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other GreenSky news, insider Dennis I. Kelly bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $109,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 184,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,848.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.