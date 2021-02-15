Short Interest in Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Drops By 27.4%

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the January 14th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $14.67 on Monday. Gritstone Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

