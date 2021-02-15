Short Interest in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Declines By 32.7%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the January 14th total of 3,970,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797 in the last ninety days. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.95. 125,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,697. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,139.23 and a beta of 3.09.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

