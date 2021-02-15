Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Drops By 29.8%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the January 14th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS:HSNGY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.60. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

