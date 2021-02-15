Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Rises By 47.5%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the January 14th total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,295.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,863 shares of company stock valued at $239,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of High Income Securities Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $8.67 on Monday. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.