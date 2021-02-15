Short Interest in Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Expands By 34.8%

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 14th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 147.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Hiscox from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hiscox stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729. Hiscox has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

