Short Interest in Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Expands By 48.4%

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the January 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMLSF opened at $11.11 on Monday. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.

