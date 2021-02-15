Short Interest in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Expands By 43.4%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the January 14th total of 310,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 4th quarter worth $1,171,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 94,913 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in HyreCar by 400.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 55,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $11.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. HyreCar has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $207.39 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

HYRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

