Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Grows By 43.7%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the January 14th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,887,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IGEN Networks stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. IGEN Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About IGEN Networks
Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.