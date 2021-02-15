Short Interest in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Rises By 36.4%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 14th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IH. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in iHuman in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in iHuman in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,734,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iHuman in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,393,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in iHuman in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,838,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iHuman in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,684,000.

Shares of iHuman stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.36. 1,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.44. iHuman has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Securities started coverage on shares of iHuman in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.10 target price for the company.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

