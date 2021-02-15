Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Decreases By 32.6%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the January 14th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Shares of ILKAF remained flat at $$5.20 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

