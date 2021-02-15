Short Interest in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Rises By 48.5%

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the January 14th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly bought 13,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $56,837.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $133,399. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Image Sensing Systems alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.71% of Image Sensing Systems worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Image Sensing Systems stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. Image Sensing Systems has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 million, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Image Sensing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Sensing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.