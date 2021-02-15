Short Interest in Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Decreases By 26.7%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of IVREF opened at $7.41 on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

