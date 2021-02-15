Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Decreases By 31.2%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the January 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000.

Shares of PYZ stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $76.54. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,845. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $79.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54.

