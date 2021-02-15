Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Increases By 47.6%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $176.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.64. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $176.61.

