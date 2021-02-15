Short Interest in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Drops By 29.7%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the January 14th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.21% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

INVO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,028. INVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of -1.14.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

