Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Expands By 37.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 62.41% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$25.89 on Monday. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,368. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91.

