Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Expands By 37.8%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,918,600 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the January 14th total of 2,843,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
JPHLF stock remained flat at $$7.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. Japan Post has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.
Japan Post Company Profile
