Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Expands By 37.8%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,918,600 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the January 14th total of 2,843,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JPHLF stock remained flat at $$7.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. Japan Post has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

