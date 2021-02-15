Short Interest in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Declines By 32.1%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of FROG stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.80. 66,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,214. JFrog has a 12-month low of $57.14 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,849,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in JFrog by 721.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,401 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,045,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,284,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 317,053 shares in the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

