Short Interest in Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Rises By 46.6%

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the January 14th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 152.7 days.

KMMPF opened at $13.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $20.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

