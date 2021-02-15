Short Interest in Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Declines By 27.2%

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,685,300 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the January 14th total of 7,814,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,186.7 days.

KLPEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

KLPEF opened at $22.40 on Monday. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

