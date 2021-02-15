Short Interest in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Rises By 49.8%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 324,100 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the January 14th total of 216,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have commented on LPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 million, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

