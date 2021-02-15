Short Interest in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Decreases By 31.4%

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 713,800 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the January 14th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.75. 28,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,724. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $125.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $748,732.82. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,536. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

