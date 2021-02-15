Short Interest in Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Decreases By 32.1%

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,649,400 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 5,374,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,466,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MNKKQ stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.46. 766,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,869. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.82. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

