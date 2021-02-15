Short Interest in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Grows By 43.5%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the January 14th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $104,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDNA opened at $3.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.15 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.